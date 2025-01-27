Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Last year, the Michigan Wolverines were engulfed in a cheating scandal last season when the NCAA investigated the football program for an illegal sign-stealing scheme. And one Ohio State legend is not letting them forget about it.

Ohio State won the College Football Playoff national title last week, marking the first national title for current head coach Ryan Day in his sixth season with the program.

Day’s first championship as a head coach sparked a comparison to former Michigan Wolverines head caoch Jim Harbaugh, who led Michigan to a national title last season before leaving to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Through Day’s first six seasons at Ohio State, he has one win over Michigan, two Big Ten titles, four College Football Playoff appearances, two national title game appearances, one national title, with just 10 losses.

Harbaugh, by comparison, had zero wins over Ohio State, zero Big Ten championships, zero playoff appearances, zero national titles, and 22 losses through his first six seasons at Michigan.

In a post on X, legendary Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Troy Smith – who won the 2006 Heisman Trophy – weighed in on this comparison as he called out Jim Harbaugh for

“Professor Khakis ran to the next to level cause they cheated,” Smith said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

The NCAA has yet to announce a ruling on any potential punishment from the sigh-stealing scandal.