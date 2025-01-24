Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes are less than a week removed from winning their first National Championship since 2014. And already, their roster is beginning to get pillaged in the transfer portal, which Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is none too happy about.

On Friday, reports emerged that Ohio State star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith had received a $4.5 million offer if he decides to enter the transfer portal.

Smith is also not the only Ohio State player reportedly receiving significant interest. Fellow Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate has also reportedly received a $1 million offer to enter the portal.

On paper, losing one or both of Smith and Tate to the portal would obviously be a devastating hit for the Buckeyes.

It also raises some serious questions as to what kind of regulation should be put on the transfer portal moving forward. Neither Smith nor Tate have shown any desire to enter the portal but are now facing some serious pressure to potentially test out their own value.

This had Ryan Day quite upset with the current state of college football. During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Day made it clear that he and other coaches are asking for “more guidelines” on what is and isn’t allowed from teams in the transfer portal.

“As coaches, we’re all looking for more guidelines on this, everything is so gray right now,” said Day.

Ryan Day calls for enforcement: “As coaches we’re all looking for more guidelines on this, everything is so gray right now.” (via @dpshow)https://t.co/10gYh4ukpd https://t.co/7Yc3JeQiK4 pic.twitter.com/7UMC54XRD1 — On3 (@On3sports) January 24, 2025

It’s entirely fair for Day to be upset that his players are getting interest from outside programs despite not even being in the transfer portal.

Still, it is somewhat hard to feel bad for someone like Day, who spent $20 million on last year’s roster. He did plenty of damage in the transfer portal last season including bringing in star quarterback Will Howard and Quinshon Judkins.

Now, Day is getting a taste of his own medicine in some sense. While it may not be fair, this is the current state of college football. So Day and other coaches have to adjust accordingly and potentially go and get some of the top players they desire on other teams.