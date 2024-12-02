Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

On Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered a defeat in their annual rivalry showdown against the Michigan Wolverines for the fourth consecutive time, despite being heavy favorites and playing in their home stadium. But in a shocking turn of events, it does not sound like Ohio State is even considering firing head coach Ryan Day just yet.

On Sunday evening, Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork announced that Ryan Day still had his “full support” despite the outcome against Michigan.

Even with the setback, Ohio State is a virtual lock for the College Football Playoff, and Bjork seems to have no intention of parting ways with Day before that time.

“Our full focus right now is on the College Football Playoff and making a strong run,” Bjork told The Columbus Dispatch. “We have a ton to play for. We have a great team made up of talented players and great young men. Coach Day does a great job leading our program. He’s our coach.”

The Buckeyes entered Saturday’s matchup as three-touchdown favorites but fell 13-10 to Michigan, managing to score only one touchdown despite boasting one of the most potent offenses in college football led by Day and new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

Bjork, however, emphasized the “stability” Day brings to the program year after year.

“There’s a ton of stability across the board within the program,” Bjork said. “We’re always in the top five under his leadership. We’re right there. We have great fan support, great donor support.

“There’s going to be plenty of time to dissect what happened in the rivalry game the last couple years. But right now, we have to keep the main thing the main thing, and that’s focus on the values of the program, focus on why we lead the young men, focus on the mission and the playoff.”

While acknowledging that both he and the Ohio State community are dissatisfied with the loss, Bjork reiterated his commitment to Day.

“We’re disappointed (with Saturday’s loss), but he’s our coach,” Bjork said. “I’m focused on supporting our players and our coaches and continuing to get to know our fan base and our donor base and leading through this disappointing time.”

Needless to say, this decision led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Open invite to [Bjork] to come sit with me and the other season ticket holders to hear how people feel about this program right now. Ridiculous statement to be on record about the day after one of the worst losses in OSU history,” one fan wrote on X.

“All year we hear about how nothing’s more important than The Game and that it defines legacies. Then Ohio State loses four straight, including as a 20-point favorite, and the reaction as ‘ah well, nevertheless,'” Ohio State alum Ben Axelrod of Awful Announcing wrote.

“Regardless of what anyone thinks should or could happen, this is what Bjork has to do. You have signing day Wednesday. You have a playoff coming up with a lot to play for. You have to circle the wagons and show compete unity right now for the program,” another fan wrote.

“What Bjork is saying here is not wrong. Signing Day is 3 days away and they have a playoff run to make. They have to focus on that,” another fan wrote.

“If Ryan Day is still the coach going into 2025, how can anyone support this fallen program? Cancel your season tickets. Don’t watch the games. Do not donate. Buy no merchandise. Hit them in the wallet,” someone else added.

“You can’t be serious,” someone else said.

It remains to be seen how Day and the Buckeyes will perform in the College Football Playoff.

