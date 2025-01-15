Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up for Monday night’s College Football Playoff national title clash against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. However, it seems some internal team drama has emerged.

According to a report by Noah Weiskopf of The Lantern, Ohio State walk-on defensive end Caden Davis has been dismissed from the program. This was confirmed by Ohio State Sports Information Director Jerry Emig.

Emig declined to provide further details on the reasons behind Davis’s dismissal.

While Davis has not contributed on the field this season—he didn’t play a single snap on defense or special teams—he gained recognition for his social media presence.

During his tenure at Ohio State, Davis built a following of approximately 300,000 users across platforms like Instagram, X, and TikTok. His content often featured behind-the-scenes glimpses of Ohio State’s athletic facilities and life as a student-athlete.

Recently, however, one of Davis’s videos appeared to reveal that he was no longer part of the team and was merely maintaining an illusion for social media attention.

Davis shared a reel on Instagram suggesting he participated in Ohio State’s trip to the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10. Fans quickly pointed out that the photos he posted were actually from Ohio State’s previous visit to the 2024 Cotton Bowl, casting doubt on his current involvement with the team.

Offensive lineman George Fitzpatrick, who plans to enter the transfer portal after the season, seemingly confirmed the speculation by commenting, “You don’t play here,” on the video.

Although the video – and those comments – have since been deleted, Ohio State has verified that Davis is no longer with the team.

Needless to say, this whole situation led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“That kid being on the team purely to be an obnoxious influencer never should’ve gotten as far as it did,” one fan wrote on X.

“I’m wondering if it was something pretty bad for George Fitzpatrick to make a comment like that on his post,” someone else added.

“Kicked off the team days before the TikTok ban takes effect. Joker Mode Ryan Day is moving DIFFERENT since the Michigan loss,” someone else said.

“What a clown,” another person wrote.

“Maybe he shouldn’t repost LAST years cotton bowl videos and pose like he traveled with the team this year,” someone else said.

Clearly, Ohio State is moving forward without him.