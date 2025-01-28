Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

After winning the College Football Playoff national title earlier this month, the Ohio State Buckeyes have already lost one of their coordinators with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leaving the team to join the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Now, it sounds like there’s a real chance the Buckeyes could lose their offensive coordinator, too.

The Buckeyes signed Chip Kelly as their offensive coordinator during the offseason, luring him away from the UCLA Bruins, where he served as the head coach. But after just one season with Ohio State, it sounds like Kelly could be looking to leave Ohio State and vault to the NFL.

According to a report from NFL insider Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Chip Kelly has emerged as one of the top candidates for multiple vacant NFL offensive coordinator positions.

“Sources tell CBS Sports that at the top of the list for several teams is former NFL head coach and current Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly,” Jones wrote for CBS Sports.

“Kelly is considered a target for both the Jaguars and Texans OC positions, sources say. He also could get looks in Tampa Bay, among other potential landing spots.”

Obviously, Kelly’s departure would be a big blow to the Buckeyes as they look to defend their national championship next season.

We’ll have to see whether Kelly decides to accept a job as an NFL offensive coordinator or return to Ohio State for one more season.