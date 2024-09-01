Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Over the past few years, the Ohio State Buckeyes have become known for producing some of the top wide receivers in the NFL Draft with Marvin Harrison Jr., Garrett Wilson, and Chris Olave all coming out of Ohio State. And this week, they landed another talented receiver out of high school.

On Saturday afternoon, four-star wide receiver Phillip Bell announced his commitment to Ohio State, joining the Buckeyes’ 2025 high school recruiting class.

“I liked Ohio State going into that visit because it was one of my dream schools growing up, but that first visit just made my feelings and interest in them even stronger,” Bell told On3. “It hit home when I got the offer.

“As a little kid, I was watching Ohio State and it was a school I dreamed of playing for. It was one of those 2-3 schools I grew up watching, and the more I visited, the more I liked them. On my official visit is when I knew 100%. I had a great official visit to USC after that, and I liked them a lot too, but I knew it was Ohio State.

“The visits I had there felt different. Since they offered, they just kept recruiting me, showing me different parts of the program, they gave me a good feeling and that is what led me to Ohio State.”

Bell will hope to become the next great Ohio State wide receiver.

[On3]