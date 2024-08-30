Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

In most cases, when a school brings in a star transfer who plays the same position as a returning player, that might breed some animosity and competition. But in the case of star running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins at Ohio State, it’s the opposite.

TreVeyon Henderson decided to return for his senior season at Ohio State and is one of the top returning running backs in the country. So it was somewhat surprising when the Buckeyes also brought in Ole Miss transfer running back Quinshon Judkins, who was arguably the top running back in the transfer portal. But it sounds like Henderson is actually grateful to share a backfield with Judkins.

“It’s been great, man. He’s a hard worker and trying to get better every single day,” Henderson said on Wednesday. “We push each other and so I’m thankful that he’s here and I’m playing alongside such a great player and person. … It’s been so good having coach [Carlos Locklyn] in the room and keeping us close together.

“Our bond — God has bonded us so closer together, man.”

The two will now form arguably the top running back tandem in the country as they try to help lead Ohio State to a national title.

[On3]