Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day has lost three consecutive games against the Michigan Wolverines in the fiercest rivalry in college football. And it sounds like those losses weighed heavy on him and his family.

During his interview with 10TV’s Game Time with Ryan Day on Monday, Day opened up a little bit about just how much those losses have impacted him and his family. He went as far as to say that losing to Michigan was one of the worst things to happen to his family.

“We felt what it’s like to not win this game, and it’s bad. It’s one of the worst things that’s happened to me in my life, quite honestly,” Day said according to Eleven Warriors. “Other than losing my father and a few other things, like it’s quite honestly, for my family, the worst thing that’s happened. So we can never have that happen again ever. And that’s been the approach all season.”

It’s worth noting that Day’s father took his own life when he was eight years old.

Day said that the showdown with Michigan is “not just a game – it’s our life,” and he is glad that he and his players have another chance to face off against the Wolverines this weekend.

Needless to say, it’s pretty horrible news that Day has essentially had his life ruined by losing to Michigan, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“People need perspective. I will never understand people who invest so much into being a fan. It’s weird and goofy. It’s entertainment – especially now with ESPN driving a playoff invitiational. No need to have it ruin your day,” a fan wrote on X.

“Really? It’s just a game,” someone else wrote.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Buckeye nation, we’ve gotta do better,” another person added.

“I don’t like people messing with his family though! You can not like him as a coach but if you mess with his family you’re a coward,” someone else wrote.

“Y’all have put way too much pressure on this guy. When he’s equating his father’s death with losing a football game (especially with his overall winning percentage), that’s when you know the fanbase is toxic,” another person said.

We’ll have to see whether or not Day can lead the Buckeyes to victory this year.

[Eleven Warriors]