It seems that the referees made a crucial, game-altering mistake at the end of Saturday’s game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

In Nebraska’s last offensive drive of the game, the team was working to score a potential go-ahead touchdown when receiver Jahmal Banks took a hard hit from Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese, causing the ball to pop loose and resulting in a fumble which Ohio State recovered.

However, following a review, Reese was penalized for targeting due to contact with the receiver’s head or neck area. Consequently, he was ejected from the game, and Nebraska regained possession along with a 15-yard penalty as well as an automatic first down.

It was a game-changing call that would also result in a suspension for Reese in the team’s upcoming showdown with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

However, according to Andy Backstrom of On3, the NCAA and Big Ten have determined that the referees made a mistake and the penalty never should have been awarded.

“The Big Ten went to the NCAA Football Secretary Rules Editor, and, after review, Reese’s tackle and forced fumble on Nebraska wide receiver Jahmal Banks weren’t deemed as targeting, per Ohio State spokesperson,” Backstrom wrote for On3.

As a result, the suspension for Reese has been overturned

Obviously, it’s too late to correct the mistake on the field – Nebraska still benefitted by keeping the ball in addition to the 15-yard penalty and automatic first down.

Despite the game-changing call, Ohio State was still able to win the game thanks to a game-sealing interception from defensive back Jordan Hancock.

However, had Nebraska emerged victorious thanks to the blown call, the uproar would have been massive.

