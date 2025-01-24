Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes just captured the College Football Playoff national championship, but as they gear up for next season, it appears they’ll have to do so without one of their standout players.

On Friday morning, star running back Quinshon Judkins of the Buckeyes revealed to Pete Thamel of ESPN that he plans to leave the team a year early to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.

“My time here at Ohio State was like no other,” Judkins told ESPN in a phone interview. “It was like no other place I’ve ever been. I enjoyed my time here so much. I’m ready to take the next step in my journey and prove I’m best running back in the draft class.”

Judkins joined the Buckeyes this season after transferring from Ole Miss, where he was regarded as the premier running back in the transfer portal. He certainly lived up to the hype this year.

During the season, Judkins led the team with 1,060 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground across 194 carries, adding 22 receptions for 161 yards and two more scores.

Judkins shined brightest in the Buckeyes’ national championship victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish earlier this week, tallying 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries. He also contributed two receptions for 21 yards and another touchdown, including a momentum-shifting 70-yard run early in the second half to help seal the win.

“It’s an amazing feeling just leaving as a champions,” he said. “This is what me and my brothers and coaches set out to do to achieve that goal, and there’s no better feeling. It’s a feeling that’s also unreal to speak about, it’s something that will live forever and a memory me and my brothers will have forever.”

In addition to Judkins, the Buckeyes are also losing fellow standout running back TreVeyon Henderson, who was right behind Judkins with 1,016 rushing yards this season. Both are expected to be among the top running backs selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Needless to say, this decision from Judkins led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“He went from being the featured back in Ole Miss to winning a Natty at OSU. He has done it all, no reason to stay. Will go mid 1st round. Has an incredible burst, strength and vision. Can take a screen play to the house,” one fan wrote on X.

“Leaving school early to hopefully get drafted as the 5th best back in the draft is risky. A bad combine will drop his draft stock,” someone else added.

“Selfishly, I don’t agree with this,” another Ohio State fan added.

“Genuinely shocked with the current RB Market that he didn’t stay in college another year,” someone else wrote.

“Ohio State’s loss is definitely some team’s gain. Top 5 RB in the draft is no small feat!” another person said.

“It’s too bad these kids don’t finish their educations. One major injury, early in their career, and it’s broke city. Robert Smith did it right. Two degrees before playing in the NFL,” someone else said.

With Judkins and Henderson departing, Ohio State will likely lean on sophomore James Peoples and West Virginia transfer CJ Donaldson Jr. to anchor the backfield next season.