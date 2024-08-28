Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

The Ohio State Buckeyes will have a new starting quarterback this year after adding Kansas State transfer Will Howard this offseason, and it sounds like he is quite excited to make his debut with the Buckeyes this weekend.

During a press conference this week, Will Howard spoke out about how “fired up” he was to play in Ohio Stadium for the first time.

“Man, I’m so excited. I truly can’t overstate how excited I am. I’m fired up, man,” Howard said Tuesday according to Eleven Warriors. “I grew up as a kid watching the Big Ten. I’ve played in a lot of places now, at this point in my career, I’ve played in front of hundreds of thousands, but the Shoe and the atmosphere here, it’s different, man. And the traditions, I’m really excited just to experience all of it.

“We’ve walked through like what’s it going to be like on a game day, but just getting out there and doing it for the first time, I think the thing I’m most excited for is running out in front of 110,000 at the Shoe and just taking that in because, you know, I only get so many opportunities here. I want to make sure I soak it in before we go out there and get to business, strap it up and play.”

Ohio State opens its season at home against the Akron Zips on Saturday. We’ll have to see how Howard performs in his Ohio State debut.

[Eleven Warriors]