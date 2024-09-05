Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes were among the preseason favorites to win the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship. And after facing the Buckeyes during their season-opener on Saturday, it sounds like Akron Zips head coach Joe Moorhead thinks the Buckeyes can contend for a national title.

During his postgame press conference after the 52-6 loss to Ohio State on Saturday, Joe Moorhead compared this year’s Ohio State team to the 2019 LSU Tigers national championship squad as well as last year’s Michigan Wolverines team as he made it clear that he thinks the Buckeyes can win the national title.

“I learned that Ohio State is an incredibly talented team that’s very well coached and will have an opportunity, in my opinion, having coached against the 2019 LSU team — and took my son to see Michigan last spring over a recruiting visit,” Moorhead said according to Buckeyes Wire. “So I know what a team that can play for the national championship looks like, and this looks like a team that can play for a national championship … It’s just an embarrassment of riches. Everywhere you look there’s a guy that can catch it, break a tackle and score, or a guy that can run by you, and a guy that can throw the ball, and a line that can protect.”

We’ll have to see whether or not Moorhead is proven correct.

[Buckeyes Wire]