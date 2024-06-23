Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes are expected to be one of the most talented teams in the entire country heading into this upcoming college football season with the goal of winning the national title. But head coach Ryan Day doesn’t want that to be the team’s focus.

During a recent press conference, Ryan Day made it clear that he wants his team to focus on the process of improving and being their best, not necessarily the result of winning the national title.

“If the focus is on the result? Not good,” said Day. “It has to be on the process. It has to be on your habits.”

“In matchup games down the road, in the playoffs, in the rivalry game? Like, if we’re not at our best in these areas, if we’re not getting better at our fundamentals, if we’re not focusing on the process? It’s going to catch us,” Day said.

The good news for Day is that as he tries to instill that approach in his team, he is dealing with an experienced and veteran roster who understands that message.

“Now, when you have young players who haven’t been through it before, it’s a lot harder than if they’ve been through it before and then not finish the way you want to finish. We’re counting on these leaders to be veteran enough to say, ‘Hey, man, we’ve got to focus on the habits and we’ve got to focus on the process – not on the outcomes of these games,’” Day said.

The Buckeyes have one of the most talented rosters in the entire country this season and will be a favorite for the national title. We’ll have to see if they can maintain their focus and complete that national title chase this season.

[On3]