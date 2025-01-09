Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

The Ohio State Buckeyes have gone on an impressive run through the College Football Playoffs thanks to some strong play from quarterback Will Howard, who transferred to the program from Kansas State last year. And it sounds like Ohio State could land another top transfer quarterback this offseason, as well.

Former Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback Carson Beck initially opted to enter the NFL Draft following the 2024 season, but on Thursday, Pete Nakos of On3 reported that he is instead planning to return to college and enter the transfer portal.

“Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is expected to enter the transfer portal, multiple sources tell On3. The two-time national champion immediately becomes the top quarterback in the transfer portal. Beck previously announced his plans to enter the 2025 NFL draft but will instead enter college football’s free agency,” Nakos wrote for On3.

“Beck injured his UCL in his right elbow in the SEC championship game and missed the second half. He was not available during Georgia’s College Football Playoff run, missing the Allstate Sugar Bowl. He recently underwent surgery to repair his arm.”

The decision is likely due to a disappointing season and a late-season injury impacting his NFL Draft stock.

Needless to say, Beck is expected to be the top transfer quarterback in the portal this season and will command a hefty NIL package with Nakos reporting that he is expected to become “one of the highest-paid transfers in college football history.” And it sounds like the Ohio State Buckeyes are involved in the pursuit.

While many have expected that the Miami Hurricanes would be a likely destination for Beck, considering his girlfriend Hanna Cavinder currently plays basketball at Miami. But Nakos reports that Ohio State is a contender to land Beck, as well.

“While everyone expects Beck to Miami, Texas Tech and Ohio State are others to watch for,” Nakos wrote in a post on X.

With Howard out of eligibility, the Buckeyes will be turning to a new starting quarterback next season. Backup quarterback Devin Brown has already announced that he will leave the program and enter the transfer portal, as has five-star freshman Air Noland. That leaves the Buckeyes with five-star freshman Julian Sayin and three-star second-year Lincoln Keinholz on the roster with five-star incoming freshman Tavien St. Clair joining the team as part of the 2025 recruiting class.

We’ll have to see whether Ohio State chooses to go with a quarterback currently on the roster or chooses to pursue a transfer quarterback like Beck.