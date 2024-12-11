Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Over the past several seasons, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has emerged as perhaps the best position coach and recruiter in the entire country. But it sounds like he could possibly be leaving Ohio State to pursue a head coaching opportunity elsewhere.

According to a report from Chris Anderson of 247 Sports, Brian Hartline has interviewed for head coaching position with the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Anderson wrote that “Hartline has to be taken seriously as a candidate” given that the school seems ready to announce a new head coach as soon as Wednesday.

Hartline has served as Ohio State’s wide receivers coach since 2018 after the school fired former receivers coach Zach Smith. During his seven seasons with the Buckeyes, Hartline has been a dominant recruiter and produced a lot of NFL talent.

During his time in Columbus, Hartline has produced four first-round picks – Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr.

As a recruiter, Hartline has landed 20 players ranked inside the top 100 of the 247 Sports composite ratings including current Ohio State freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith, who was the highest-rated player he ever signed.

Needless to say, this news led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“This would be a massive blow to Ohio State. Guy is a legendary recruiter and wide receivers coach,” one fan wrote on X.

“I think Hartline becomes a HC sooner than later but I’m not sure West Virginia is the best fit for him,” another fan added.

“Now this is an interesting development for WVU. Hartline has virtually no experience though, he’s only been a coach in general since 2017 and an OC since 23’ so this would be a very risky hire,” another fan wrote.

“Ohio State will give him more money,” someone else added.

“Would love this. Young coach and can recruit. Ryan Day might be gone at the end of the season??” another person said.

Former West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez has long been viewed as the frontrunner for the job, but this is certainly an interesting development.

