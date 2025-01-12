Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are preparing to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff national championship game next week, but it sounds like they will be missing one of their star players due to injury.

During his press conference on Sunday, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman announced that star left tackle Anthonie Knapp will miss Monday’s national title game against the Buckeyes after suffering a high ankle sprain in the win against Penn State in the semifinals.

Knapp was a true freshman who earned the starting left tackle spot in fall camp and started all 15 games for Notre Dame throughout the season, emerging as one of college football’s biggest young stars, earning Freshman All-American status for his play this season.

With Knapp sidelined, the Fighting Irish will turn to graduate senior Tosh Baker to replace him on the offensive line, and he will likely have his hands full against the Buckeyes defensive line in his first start of the season.

In Ohio State’s win over Texas, Ohio State defensive ends Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau combined for 10 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 2 hurries and 2 pass breakups along with the forced fumble and fumble recovery touchdown from Sawyer that effectively ended the game late in the fourth quarter.

In addition to Knapp’s injury, Notre Dame starting right guard Rocco Spindler also suffered an ankle injury in the win against Penn State, but he is expected to try to practice this week and has not been ruled out yet.

“We’ll see how he progresses the week of practice,” Freeman said according to ESPN. “I know he’ll give everything he has to make sure he’s prepared. As far as the starting lineup, we’ll do what’s best for our program. We’ve got to figure that out. We have a week of preparation to make sure we get the right guys to start this game, and we’ll see what that is here in the next couple of days.”

We’ll have to see how Notre Dame’s offensive line holds up against the Buckeyes on Monday.