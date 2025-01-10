Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes during the regular season in 2022 and 2023. Now, as a potential national championship matchup looms, it sounds like one Notre Dame star wants some revenge.

Notre Dame defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff on Thursday night, punching their ticket to the national title game on Jan. 20 to face off against the winner of Thursday’s game between Ohio State and Texas.

While Notre Dame’s opponent was not yet set immediately after the game, Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love made it very clear who he wants to play in the national.

“We want to play Ohio State. We lost to them last year in a game we should have won,” Love told Andy Staples of On3.

Ohio State defeated Notre Dame 17-14 in South Bend last season thanks to a game-winning touchdown from Buckeye running back Chip Trayanum in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter.

But there’s another reason why Love wants to face the Buckeyes, as well.

Love went on to explain that he thinks Ohio State is the better team compared to Texas, which is all the more reason why he wants to face the Buckeyes.

“I feel like Ohio State is better than Texas. I want to play the best and win,” he said.

We’ll have to see whether or not Love gets his wish.