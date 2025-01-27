Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Al Golden departed the Notre Dame football program last week after the Fighting Irish lost the National Championship Game. One week later, the Irish are making headway on his replacement at defensive coordinator. A familiar name has emerged as a potential frontrunner for the job. Coincidentally, they’re a former coach at Ohio State, who beat Notre Dame in last Monday’s title game.

Chris Ash, who worked as a Buckeyes assistant coach in the 2010s, has materialized into a serious candidate for the vacant Notre Dame defensive coordinator job. It’s a coveted position on Marcus Freeman’s staff, and the Irish are after a suitable candidate.

Ash worked as high as head coach with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. His tenure was short-lived though, only lasting four seasons in Piscataway.

Notre Dame writer Pete Sampson of The Athletic reported the news on Ash’s emergence on Sunday. “Multiple sources tell The Athletic that former Rutgers head coach Chris Ash has emerged as a strong candidate to be Notre Dame’s next defensive coordinator,” Sampson wrote on X. Sampson also noted Ash’s previous stop in Columbus at Ohio State.



The Irish defense has an abundance of top-end talent going into 2025. So, whoever it is that lands this job will have plenty to work with. Notre Dame broke through and got as close to a National Championship as they had since 2012, and were on the verge of their first significant bowl win since 1993.

The playoff run captured the Irish fanbase’s imagination, but ultimately they fell short of the goal against Ohio State.

Time will tell to see how they respond in 2025, but they are likely to be a team to be reckoned with again next year. We’ll see if Ash will be there for the ride.

The college football world reacted to the news.

Reporter Steve Politi liked the idea.

“There’s a name I haven’t heard in a minute,” reporter Bart Pohlman said.

Another fan did not like the idea at all.

And another just wants them to keep it simple and hire from within.