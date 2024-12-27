Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in the middle of what fans in Columbus hope is a deep college football playoff run. However, many Buckeyes fans still have a bad taste in their mouths from the team’s fourth consecutive loss to their archrival Michigan Wolverines.

Now, one college football legend has weighed in on the turmoil and noise surrounding the program.

“These Ohio State fans? You know, they’ve got a psychotic obsession with Michigan and they need to go get therapy or something to try to get it fixed.

“They have a chance to win the national championship and here you are, you know, and nobody’s excited about their opportunity to play because they, you know, lost to Michigan, which was a tough game and they lost the game, probably, by some of the mistakes that they made. Those are correctable things,” legendary head coach Nick Saban said, according to On3.

NEW: Nick Saban says Ohio State fans need to 'get therapy' for their 'psychotic obsession' with Michigan💀 "These Ohio State fans? You know, they’ve got a psychotic obsession with Michigan and they need to go get therapy or something to try to get it fixed. They have a chance… pic.twitter.com/CSpMlspdfS — On3 (@On3sports) December 27, 2024

Fans reacted to Saban’s strong statement on social media.

“Ohio State easily has the saddest fan base in college football,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Before the Tennessee game this would’ve been an accurate statement. But the fanbase has honestly done a 180 since we throughly whooped Tennessee imho. That game was the THERAPY. It feels like ESPN is just dragging out this narrative to fuel inflammatory talking points,” one fan added.

“Non biased speaking I’ve seen more Michigan fans under Ohio state post than OSU fans commenting on Michigan post. So personally I’d say it’s the other way around,” another person added.

“I agree. Our obsession with that game gives them an advantage. You could tell the coaches, Chip in particular, played way too safe to avoid mistakes.They let the thoroughbreds out for Tennessee game. Let them play wild and free. Michigan is fun to beat for sure. Big picture tho,” added another fan.

It’ll be interesting to see how long Michigan’s dominance over the Buckeyes continues.