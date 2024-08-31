Bryce Young Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
ArticlesCollege FootballBy Kevin Harrish on

Former Alabama Crimson Tide star quarterback Bryce Young is one of the most dominant and accomplished quarterbacks in Alabama history, leading the team to a national title at the end of the 2020 season, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2021, and becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But none of that stopped Nick Saban from calling him out a little bit with a very public rebuke.

During Saturday afternoon’s College GameDay preview show, Nick Saban tried to pay a compliment to Texas A&M Aggies first-year head coach Mike Elko for the way his Texas A&M defense performed against the Crimson Tide back in 2021, when Elko was still the defensive coordinator at Texas A&M.

But while giving him at that compliment, he also called out Bryce Young a little bit.

“The last time we played here at night, which was three years ago, y’all beat us,” Saban said of Kyle Field while speaking with Elko live on-set. “Bryce Young, after winning 19 games in a row, Bryce Young was so confused by your pressures that we had no chance.”

Young didn’t have a terrible game. He still threw for 369 yards with three touchdowns with just one interception in the 41-38 loss, but he was still clearly bothered by the blitzes, and Saban has not forgotten about it.

[Awful Announcing]

About Kevin Harrish

View all posts by Kevin Harrish