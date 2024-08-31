Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama Crimson Tide star quarterback Bryce Young is one of the most dominant and accomplished quarterbacks in Alabama history, leading the team to a national title at the end of the 2020 season, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2021, and becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But none of that stopped Nick Saban from calling him out a little bit with a very public rebuke.

During Saturday afternoon’s College GameDay preview show, Nick Saban tried to pay a compliment to Texas A&M Aggies first-year head coach Mike Elko for the way his Texas A&M defense performed against the Crimson Tide back in 2021, when Elko was still the defensive coordinator at Texas A&M.

But while giving him at that compliment, he also called out Bryce Young a little bit.

"The last time we played here at night, which was three years ago, ya'll beat us… After winning 19 games in a row, Bryce Young was so confused by your pressures, that we had no chance." – Nick Saban "I'm going to take that one and run, coach." – Texas A&M HC Mike Elko pic.twitter.com/AGVbrtXtPi — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 31, 2024

“The last time we played here at night, which was three years ago, y’all beat us,” Saban said of Kyle Field while speaking with Elko live on-set. “Bryce Young, after winning 19 games in a row, Bryce Young was so confused by your pressures that we had no chance.”

Young didn’t have a terrible game. He still threw for 369 yards with three touchdowns with just one interception in the 41-38 loss, but he was still clearly bothered by the blitzes, and Saban has not forgotten about it.

