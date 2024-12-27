Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes will play in the Rose Bowl Game on New Year’s Day. Ohio State will play the Big Ten Champion Oregon Ducks in a rematch of one of the best games of the season.

Ahead of that matchup, Ohio State has felt scrutiny from their fanbase. Head coach Ryan Day has felt the ferocity from the fanbase on a near-daily basis.

Legendary former head coach Nick Saban, now working for ESPN, joined The Pat McAfee Show on Friday for his scheduled appearance. Saban called out Ohio State fans over their frenetic behavior over the past few months. Saban shockingly blasted Buckeye fans on the show, suggesting that they go to therapy over their behaviors.

“You know, we’ve kind of gotten on their, sort of, fans a little bit. But, you know, these Ohio State fans? You know, they’ve got a psychotic obsession with Michigan and they need to go get therapy or something to try to get it fixed,” the legendary head coach said via On3.

“They have a chance to win the national championship,” he argued. “And here you are, you know, and nobody’s excited about their opportunity to play because they, you know, lost to Michigan, which was a tough game and they lost the game, probably, by some of the mistakes that they made. Those are correctable things.”

Saban’s words might ring true, but they just don’t resonate with the Ohio State fanbase.

For many, that Michigan-Ohio State rivalry supersedes everything. The Buckeyes have multiple goals every year, and over the past few years haven’t attained any of them.

So really, the constant railing against the fanbase won’t work as intended. Buckeyes fans will still justifiably be irritated with Day and Ohio State until they get the job done.

[On3]