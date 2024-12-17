Photo by Dale Zanine USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 Dale Zanine

Legendary NFL quarterback Mike Vick does not have any coaching experience of any kind. But in a shocking turn of events, it sounds like he has not one, but two college programs seeking him to become their next head coach.

According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, Mike Vick is in talks with Sacramento State about becoming the program’s new head coach.

“Sacramento State is in discussions to hire former Pro-Bowl QB Mike Vick as its new head coach, per sources. Sacramento State plans to move up to FBS, is building a new stadium and has over $50 million in NIL. Sacramento State would build an experienced coaching staff around Vick that is in line with the new frontier of college football,” Schefter said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

And Schefter also pointed out that Vick has been in talks with Norfolk State.

“Michael Vick already has told The Virginian-Pilot that he has spoken with Norfolk State officials about that job,” Schefter said.

Vick’s only coaching experience came with the Atlanta Legends in the Alliance of American Football back in 2019 when he served in an advisory role. So the fact that he has multiple programs seeking him is rather shocking news, sparking a lot of reactions on social media.

“Norfolk State vs Sac State bidding war for Mike Vick was absolutely not on my bingo card for 2024… or any year for that matter,” one person wrote on X.

“First they jacked the A’s now landing Mike Vick… Dont sleep on the 916,” another fan wrote.

“Sacramento State vs Norfolk State for Michael Vick was not on anyone’s radar until today, but here we are!” someone else wrote.

“What timeline is this?!?” someone else joked.

“Excuse me what!?” another person wrote.

We’ll have to see whether or not either of these two schools chooses to hire Vick, and how he performs on the job.

