The SEC logo is pictured on the field at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium before a celebration for OU joining the Southeastern Conference in Norman, Okla., Monday, July 1, 2024.

Former five-star wide receiver Mike Matthews is now on the move.

The Tennessee Volunteers will have to now account for another wide receiver this offseason. Matthews will depart the Tennessee program to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported the major move on Saturday night.

BREAKING: Tennessee True Freshman WR Mike Matthews plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6’1 197 WR was ranked as a Five-Star Recruit in the ‘24 Class (per On3 Industry) Appeared in 10 games this season for the Volshttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/ejldlaB89c — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 29, 2024

“Tennessee True Freshman WR Mike Matthews plans to enter the Transfer Portal,” Fawcett wrote.

Matthews finished his Tennessee career with seven receptions, 90 yards, and two touchdowns he scored against Kent State and Vanderbilt.

Matthews is a very talented player who’ll likely receive a lot of big offers from big schools in the portal. There’s plenty of teams who could use a big wide receiver like Matthews. Prior to his commitment, Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, and USC were among the suitors involved.

The NCAA Transfer Portal has added plenty of new hurdles for coaches and players to navigate through. Tennessee hasn’t had an issue bringing talented receivers to Knoxville, and just the same, losing one isn’t surprising in the least. The players want their chances too, after all.

So we’ll see how things play out for Matthews.