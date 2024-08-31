Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout the offseason and the preseason, it had seemed like the Michigan Wolverines starting quarterback battle was coming down to Alex Orji and Jack Tuttle. But in a shocking twist, head coach Sherrone Moore announced that Davis Warren will serve as the team’s starting quarterback for their season-opening game against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

“He’s really practiced the best. … I think throughout fall camp he had an 89-90 completion percentage,” Moore said of the decision before the game according to Zach Shaw of 247 Sports. “It’s hard not to start a guy who’s done that.”

As Anthony Broome of TheWolverines.com points out, it has been quite a journey for Warren up to this point.

If it is indeed Davis Warren tonight, as it appears, what a story: – Battled and beat leukemia in high school

– Had his senior season canceled due to COVID-19

– Walks on at Michigan, earns scholarship, ascends to No. 2 QB job in 2022

– Wins starting job out of fall camp in 2024. pic.twitter.com/gUTEfAfFFt — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) August 31, 2024

Moore indicated that Orji would also play in the season opener, but Warren was the one who earned the right to start the game for the Wolverines.

[Zach Shaw]