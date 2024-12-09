Michigan Football Helmet Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
While the major buzz around the Michigan Wolverines’ 2025 recruiting class is currently surrounding top overall player Bryce Underwood, the Wolverines added a second quarterback over the weekend with a notable last name.

On Sunday, 2025 quarterback Chase Herbstreit became the second quarterback to commit to Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines, bringing Moore’s first recruiting class to 23 players.

Herbstreit is the son of former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback and longtime ESPN and Amazon Prime analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

Herbstreit totaled 26 touchdowns in his senior season for Cincinnati’s St. Xavier High School when he led to a regional final, per ESPN.

In addition to Kirk’s time as quarterback at Ohio State, Chase Herbstreit is the fourth of Kirk’s four sons to play football. Tye and Jake Herbstreit played as walk-ons for the Clemson Tigers while son Zak is a walk-on for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Chase Herbstreit’s pick of Michigan, which has an active four-game win streak over the rival Buckeyes, led to a lot of buzz on social media.

