While the major buzz around the Michigan Wolverines’ 2025 recruiting class is currently surrounding top overall player Bryce Underwood, the Wolverines added a second quarterback over the weekend with a notable last name.

On Sunday, 2025 quarterback Chase Herbstreit became the second quarterback to commit to Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines, bringing Moore’s first recruiting class to 23 players.

On3’s Hayes Fawcett had the news first.

Herbstreit is the son of former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback and longtime ESPN and Amazon Prime analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

BREAKING: Class of 2025 QB Chase Herbstreit has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’2 195 QB joins Bryce Underwood as the 2nd scholarship QB in the Wolverines ‘25 Class Is the son of former Ohio State QB Kirk Herbstreit “Go Blue!”https://t.co/CdHbzEeKB1 pic.twitter.com/gwg2GdSQP7 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 8, 2024

Herbstreit totaled 26 touchdowns in his senior season for Cincinnati’s St. Xavier High School when he led to a regional final, per ESPN.

In addition to Kirk’s time as quarterback at Ohio State, Chase Herbstreit is the fourth of Kirk’s four sons to play football. Tye and Jake Herbstreit played as walk-ons for the Clemson Tigers while son Zak is a walk-on for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Chase Herbstreit’s pick of Michigan, which has an active four-game win streak over the rival Buckeyes, led to a lot of buzz on social media.

