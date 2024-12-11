Syndication: Detroit Free Press.

Although the Michigan Wolverines defeated both of their archrivals, the Michigan State Spartans and Ohio State Buckeyes, this season, the team had a down year in its national title defense. Michigan finished 7-5 on the season, and it didn’t take long for the program to look at where it needed to improve.

Shortly after beating the Buckeyes in the final game of the regular season, Michigan decided to relieve offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell of his duties.

Now, the team has brought on Campbell’s replacement, according to one prominent college football insider.

“North Carolina OC Chip Lindsey is the new OC at Michigan, source told Action Network HQ,” reported Brett McMurphy on Tuesday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“I don’t really get why some people are down on this. His offenses were good,” one Michigan fan wrote on Twitter.

“Overall I think it is a good hire with the potential to be great. He’s helped many QBs to successful seasons and is a vet,” one fan added.

“There it is. Gus Malzahn disciple so we will continue to smash. Lots of recruiting ties to the south as well. I like this hire. Good resume and a veteran coach. Frees our head coach up to be more of a CEO. Won’t need his hand held,” one fan added.

“Michigan has the better Chip,” one Ohio State fan added, referring to Buckeyes offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly.

It’ll be interesting to see if Lindsey can lead the Wolverines to a fifth straight win over Ohio State.