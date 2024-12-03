Syndication: Detroit Free Press.

The Michigan Wolverines pulled off one of the most shocking upsets in recent memory when they defeated their archrival Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday. Still, it’s been a largely disappointing season, as the win only improved the Wolverines to 7-5 on the season.

Now, we’re starting to see some of the fallout from the five-loss season, according to one insider.

“Michigan has fired offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell. TEs coach Steve Casula takes over in the interim,” reported On3’s Anthony Broome on Tuesday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“They should’ve just demoted him back to QBs,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Not surprising, their offense was horrendous this year,” another fan added.

“I mean I get it the fact it took him till northwestern to understand our players is kinda crazy to me,” one fan added.

“Michigan is doing everything in their power to ensure next year is good. MSU needs to make sure we are doing the same. Period,” added a fan of one of Michigan’s other rivals, the Michigan State Spartans.

“future flag football qb coach,” another fan who wasn’t happy with Campbell’s playcalling this year added.

It’ll be interesting to see who the long-term answer is for the Wolverines at coordinator.