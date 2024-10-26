Sep 7, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Davis Warren (16) looks to pass in the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Michigan Wolverines have struggled desperately to realize the same success they had last season in their championship season. And as a result, they are expected to make yet another change at the quarterback decision for their Week 9 game against their in-state rival, the Michigan State Spartans.

Offensively, the program has struggled after losing both former head coach Jim Harbaugh and former star quarterback JJ McCarthy to the NFL this past offseason.

This has led to the program having a revolving door of quarterbacks see starts this far this season. Three quarterbacks, Alex Orji, Jack Tuttle, and Davis Warren have all received opportunities at quarterback thus far on the year.

None of these options have really had all that much success. Michigan ranks as the worst passing team in all of the Big Ten, averaging just 128.3 passing yards per game.

The Wolverines are coming into their Week 9 game against Michigan State riding a two-game losing streak. And because of this, they are making yet another change at quarterback. According to CBS Sports via On3 Sports, Michigan is expected to give Davis Warren another opportunity at starting.

Warren came into the year as Michigan’s starter but hasn’t seen the field since their Week 3 game against Arkansas State.

Of all the quarterbacks on Michigan’s roster, Warren does have the most passing yards on the season. But he does also have a team-leading six interceptions on the year,

It will be interesting to see whether Warren can potentially take control of the starting job with a solid performance against their in-state rival. But given how the rest of the season has gone so far, that possibility is anything but a sure bet.

[On3 Sports]