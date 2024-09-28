Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this week.

With star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Injured Reserve and backup quarterback Skylar Thompson suffering a painful rib injury last week, the Dolphins are going with someone else as their starter against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

On Saturday morning, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that veteran quarterback Tyler Huntley will serve as the team’s starter this week.

The Dolphins signed Huntley earlier this month after Tua Tagovailoa suffered his head injury against the Buffalo Bills, adding him from the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.

Huntley was not active during last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks as veteran Tim Boyle took over for Thompson after he left the game with a rib injury.

While Huntley was on the Ravens’ practice squad before the Dolphins signed him, he actually has plenty of experience as a starter.

Throughout his four seasons in the NFL, Huntley has nine starts and even earned Pro Bowl honors when he took over for Lamar Jackson during the 2022 season.

We’ll have to see how Huntley is able to perform this week as he takes over as quarterback of a high-powered Miami Dolphins offense.

[Pro Football Talk]