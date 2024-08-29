Jul 18, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; LSU Tigers helmet on the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this year, the LSU Tigers women’s basketball drew the ire of Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry when they were not on the court for the playing of the national anthem before one of their NCAA Tournament games resulting in his suggestion that all athletes in the state should be required to be present for the national anthem or risk their scholarships. But the LSU football team has no plans to comply.

Due to their pregame process, the LSU Tigers football team is not typically on the field during the playing of the national anthem during their home games. And despite the demand from Landry earlier this year, the team has no plans to alter their pregame process.

“There will not be any changes to our pre-game football processes this season,” LSU athletics spokesman Zach Greenwell told the Louisiana Illuminator according to WBRZ.

Obviously, this is a pretty controversial decision from the Tigers given the demand from the governor earlier this year and it led to a lot of reactions on social media as a result.

It’s worth noting that the LSU Tigers football team is under no legal obligation or requirement to follow the personal wishes of the governor.

