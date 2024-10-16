Syndication: Florida Today

Over the past several weeks, transgender women’s volleyball player Blaire Fleming has ignited quite a controversy as she continues to compete for the San Jose State Spartans. And now, one legendary college football coach has weighed in on the debate.

This week, the University of Nevada announced that it would no longer be playing its upcoming game against San Jose State as a result of Fleming’s presence on the team.

With the decision to forfeit the game instead of playing against Fleming and the Spartans, Nevada became the fifth team to refuse to compete against San Jose State this season.

After Nevada announced the news this week, legendary Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Lou Holtz weighed in.

In a post on social media, Holtz expressed his frustration at the debate surrounding transgender women as he made it very clear that he does not support trans women in women’s sports.

“I can’t even believe we’re even debating whether biological men, identifying as women, should be allowed to compete in women’s sports!” Holtz said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

“What happened to the country I love — a nation that was always rooted in fairness?” Holtz continued.

This is not the first time that Holtz has spoken out against transgender athletes.

Back in June, Holtz took to social media to call it “crazy” to allow transgender women to compete in women’s sports.

“I was happy when Title IX came out. But here we are, many years later, and now we can’t even ensure women competing against women. It’s crazy!” Holtz said back in June.

Needless to say, Holtz has made it very clear where he stands on the issue.

