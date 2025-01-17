Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Legendary Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Lou Holtz and current Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day have a bit of bad blood between them stemming from last year’s matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame. And it seems like that feud has re-ignited.

Last year, Lou Holtz questioned the toughness of Ryan Day’s Ohio State team heading into their game against Notre Dame in South Bend. Day clearly took the criticism personally, as he referenced Holtz’s comments during his postgame interview, saying “I’d like to know where Lou Holtz is right now” after leading the Buckeyes to victory.

Now, as Ohio State and Notre Dame get set to face off in Monday night’s national championship game, Holtz said in a social media post that he is planning to be in attendance at the game, and he had another teasing message for Ryan Day as he called him out a bit.

“If Notre Dame doesn’t win, it’s because we want to preserve Ryan Day’s job. I was originally going to be at the game in spirit, but now I’ll be dragging my body along as well,” Holtz said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier this week, Day was asked whether or not he has spoken to Holtz since last year’s game. Day answered with a simple “No” with a slight smile.

Clearly, this feud between the two of them is not going away.