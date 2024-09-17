Syndication: The Record

Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz is not holding back his thoughts on this upcoming presidential election.

In a video he shared on social media, Lou Holtz did not hold back his praise for Donald Trump as he made it clear that he will be supporting him in the upcoming presidential election.

“Listen, America needs Donald Trump now more than ever. He’ll secure the borders, end inflation, and make America great again,” Holtz said in the video.

“Nothing is more important than the future of this country, and it hands in the balance this election,” Holtz continued.

“And I’m sure that President Trump will be successful and make America great again, but he needs your help,” Holtz said.

“Remember, we are a team with Donald Trump,” Holtz concluded.

Holtz had even more to say about the former president in his social media post, revealing that he is personal friends with Trump.

“I happen to be good friends with President Trump, and I say this sincerely: I know him well. I play golf with him. He’s an honest individual. He’s personable. You keep falling in love with the guy when you’re one on one!” Holtz said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Clearly, Holtz feels passionate about his choice.

