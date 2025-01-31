Oct 22, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Los Angeles Chargers helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers are trying to pick up the pieces after a stunning upset in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. The Chargers fell to the Houston Texans in what was arguably star quarterback Justin Herbert’s worst game of the season.

Herbert threw a season-high four interceptions in the 32-12 loss.

Now, as the franchise looks to recalibrate and prepare for the upcoming NFL draft, it’ll have to also focus on replacing one of the key members of its defensive staff, according to one prominent insider.

“Sources: Chargers safeties coach Chris O’Leary is expected to become the new defensive coordinator at Western Michigan. He’s a former Notre Dame assistant who helped coach Xavier Watts and Kyle Hamilton while with the Irish. He was safeties coach from 2021-23,” reported ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Friday.

Thamel then followed up on his initial report.

“O’Leary rose quickly through the ranks at Notre Dame from an analyst role, and this will mark his first opportunity as a defensive play caller. The Chargers led the NFL with the fewest points allowed per game this season.”

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Notre Dame to the Los Angeles Chargers to… Western Michigan. Strange decision,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Surprised USC didn’t make him king of the university. They’re hiring everyone else that’s worked for ND,” one fan added.

“Man don’t leave. Come back you were next up after minter,” added one Chargers fan.

It’ll be interesting to see if O’Leary finds his way back to the NFL.