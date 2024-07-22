Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Landon Miller has the first scholarship offer of his recruitment process. According to 247 Sports, Florida Atlantic has offered a scholarship to the Ohio sixth grader, who is the son of former Ohio State star Braxton Miller.

The connection between FAU and Braxton Miller is an obvious one, as he spent three seasons in Columbus playing under current Owls head coach Tom Herman, who was the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator from 2012-2014. Miller was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year playing under Herman in 2012 and 2013.

After Ohio State won the inaugural College Football Playoff championship during the 2014 season, Herman departed to become the head coach at Houston. Herman proceeded to become the head coach at Texas from 2017-2020 and was hired as FAU’s head coach in 2023.

Meanwhile, after missing the entirety of the 2014 season due to a shoulder injury, Miller returned to play wide receiver at Ohio State in 2015. The Houston Texans selected him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft and he played two seasons for the team before spending time on the offseason rosters of the Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers.

As for Landon, it’s unclear what position he’ll play as a member of the Class of 2031.

[247Sports]