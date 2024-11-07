Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit shared some absolutely devastating news with the sports world on Thursday as he announced that his beloved dog Ben had passed away.

Over the past several months, Kirk Herbstreit has made his dog Ben an integral part of the College GameDay and ESPN community with the golden retriever instantly earning the hearts of college football fans everywhere.

But on Thursday, Herbstreit shared the horrible news that Ben had lost his battle with cancer.

“This is really hard to write but so many of you have loved and cared about Ben that I wanted to let you know. We found out today the cancer had spread throughout Bens’s organs and there was nothing left we could do – we had to let him go,” Herbstreit announced in a post on X on Thursday afternoon.

I’ve had dogs my whole life but Ben was 1 on 1. He was smart-loving-gentle-patient-inquisitive-and welcoming to all. Always a big smile and a soft tail wag. He and I could communicate.. He and I understood each other and had each others backs. He was with me more than anyone at home and traveling with me for work. Such an easy going companion,” Herbstreit continued.

Hard day – but he will live within all of us forever. God please bless his majestic soul and thank you for putting him in my life for the last 10 years – a true blessing,” Herbstreit concluded. “Love you Ben.”

Needless to say, this horrible news led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Buddy I’m so sorry to read this,” college football analyst Adam Kramer wrote.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“So incredibly sorry for your loss, Herbie. Thanks for allowing so many of us to enjoy Ben’s journeys with you. There’s nothing like a dog’s companionship. Will be thinking of you and your family during a tough time,” ESPN NFL analyst and insider Field Yates said in a post.

“I’m sorry, Herbie,” Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports wrote.

“Hate this. Sorry buddy,” Josh Pate of CBS Sports added.

“So sorry for your loss, but thank you for sharing Ben with all of us watching from home. The best boy,” NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller wrote.

“So sorry for your loss, Kirk. Such a good boy,” Chris Vannini of The Athletic added.

Losing a pet is like losing a member of the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Herbstreit and his family in this difficult time.

[Kirk Herbstreit]