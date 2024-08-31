Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs star running back Trevor Etienne was suspended for Saturday’s season-opening win over the Clemson Tigers as a result of a DUI earlier in the offseason. But head coach Kirby Smart smart refused to talk about that situation after the game.

“We don’t talk about those things,” Smart said after the game according according to On3. “Good try, though. … Focused on how our guys played today, and that’s the focus and energy I put into it. Appreciate your question.”

While Smart might not have been willing to give any details about the suspension on Saturday, Molly McGrath of ESPN reported that the suspension was “not necessarily” just a one-game suspension.

“When we asked Kirby Smart if this would be a one-game suspension for Trevor Etienne, he said, ‘Not necessarily.’ So the length of this suspension is still unclear,” McGrath said on the ABC broadcast in the second quarter. “But one thing is clear, this team believes in Etienne. I’m told he took accountability with his teammates. Coaches say he is the unquestionable leader, the No. 1 back for the Bulldogs. And on the sidelines, he’s been very active, coaching up their young running backs and even speaking with their offensive line during this game.”

We’ll have to see how long Etienne will be sidelined.

