Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Kentucky Wildcats helmet on the sideline during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On Sunday, college football fans were utterly shocked by the sudden announcement from Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff that he would be stepping away from the sport.

After sitting for two seasons at Georgia, Vandagriff finally got an opportunity to start at Kentucky, going into the season as the team’s No. 1 quarterback.

Unfortunately, the season didn’t exactly go to plan. Kentucky was amongst the worst teams in the SEC this year, finishing the season with a 4-8 record.

With two games left in the season, Vandagriff lost his starting job in favor of freshman Cutter Boley. This of course led to speculation that we may see Vandagriff transferring again this coming offseason to potentially look for playing time elsewhere.

Instead, Vandagriff, who had one year of eligibility left, decided that he would be stepping away from football entirely according to a spokesperson from Kentucky who relayed the information to Jon Hale of the Lexington Herald-Leader.

This of course means that Kentucky’s starting quarterback position is now wide open.

That being said, it will be interesting to see how Kentucky approached this offseason regarding their activity in the transfer portal.

Vandagriff once looked like he could be a star in a bigger role, coming into his college career as a five-star recruit.

This is perhaps a reminder that it doesn’t work out for everyone despite how much talent it appears someone has entering their college career.

Perhaps Vandagriff will stay around the game as a coach sometime in the future. But regardless, hopefully Vandagriff goes on to do great things in his post-football career.

[Jon Hale on X]