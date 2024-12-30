Oct 26, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) looks down the field during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Brock Vandagriff has one year remaining of college eligibility. But instead of staying at Kentucky or potentially entering the transfer portal, Vandagriff will reportedly be stepping away from the game.

After sitting for two seasons at Georgia, Vandagriff opted to stay in the SEC by transferring to Kentucky to play for head coach Mark Stoops.

Initially, Vandagriff was named the starter heading into the season. And while he started most of the season, he was ultimately replaced by freshman Cutter Boley with just two weeks left in the season.

Naturally, this led most to believe that Vandagriff would potentially enter the transfer portal to potentially play elsewhere as a starter in his final collegiate season.

But instead, Vandagriff will reportedly forgo his final year of eligibility and step away from the sport. A spokesperson from Kentucky relayed the information to Jon Hale of the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Many around college football, especially Georgia football fans, thought that Vandagriff would go on to do great things after sitting the bench on two Georgia national championship teams.

After all, he was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and did show some promise in his select opportunities as a backup at Georgia.

Unfortunately, it just didn’t work out for Vandagriff, who never quite got into much of a rhythm at Kentucky. This season, Vandagriff completed just 57.3 percent of his passes, throwing 10 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Naturally, college football fans took to social media to offer their reaction to the surprising news.

“If you get benched at UK, there’s not much further to fall,” one fan wrote on X.

“I believe this is the 2nd starting quarterback, under Stoops, to quit football at the end of the season,” another fan pointed out.

“From all reports, he is a fine young man and will succeed where it really counts, in life. Wish him all the best and I hope he has felt only love from BBN,” wrote another Kentucky fan.

Hopefully Vandagriff goes on to do great things in his post-football career.

[Jon Hale on X]