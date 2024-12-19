Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes were recently involved in a postgame altercation with their bitter Big Ten rivals Michigan after losing on their home field in Week 14. And as a result, Ohio lawmakers passed a law to prevent this issue in the future, which Jason and Travis Kelce certainly don’t respect.

The altercation of course stemmed from Michigan players attempting to plant a Michigan flag on the Buckeyes logo at midfield after the game, which Ohio State players of course didn’t take kindly to.

Similar situations happened throughout the country in Week 14, otherwise known as Rivalry Week in college football. But moving forward, flag-planting will no longer be happening in the state of Ohio without significant repercussions.

Earlier this month, Ohio state Rep. Josh Williams introduced the O.H.I.O. Sportsmanship Act after the brawl, which directly states that flag-planting will be against the law moving forward.

Jason and Travis Kelce discussed this new law on a recent episode of their New Heights podcast, ripping Williams for this decision that they believe resonates poorly for the Buckeyes football program.

“We have the Ohio State anti-flag planting law officially put into effect,” said Jason Kelce. “Ohio State representative Josh Williams introduced the O.H.I.O. Sportsmanship Act on Tuesday in an attempt to curb flag planting attempts, or also an attempt to be petty.

“The bill would prohibit planting a flagpole and flag in the center of the Ohio State football field on the day of a college football game. And to name this act the O.H.I.O. Sportsmanship Act. I don’t like it.”

Travis Kelce responded similarly, saying that he believes the law doesn’t represent the toughness Ohio State’s football program has shown over the years.

“When I think of the Ohio State Buckeyes, I think of just toughness. I just don’t think this is a toughness-type move.”

“Feels soft,” replied Jason Kelce. That’s for the NCAA to determine, not an Ohio representative. Get out of here Josh.”

It’s understandable for representatives in the State of Ohio to want to protect OSU football players from dangerous situations on the field like a brawl. But with that being said, making a law entirely dedicated to one instance where the Buckeyes were perhaps being poor sports in their own right does indeed come off as a bit soft…

[New Heights]