Aug 24, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) looks at the scoreboard while sitting on the bench during the Steelers pre-season game against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields plays his football on Sundays these days, but before that, he made a name for himself at Ohio State University.

Fields was the face of Urban Meyer’s Ohio State Buckeyes teams that made regular appearances in the College Football Playoff and constantly thrashed their archrival Michigan Wolverines.

Now, Fields is returning to his alma mater, for a day at least.

“Ohio State’s own Justin Fields is joining us as this week’s guest picker!” revealed College Gameday’s official Twitter account on Friday.

Ohio State's own Justin Fields is joining us as this week's guest picker! pic.twitter.com/FPlQ71HLlQ — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 22, 2024

Fans reacted to Fields’ return on social media.

“Only pick Justin is good at are the ones he throws when he plays,” one hater said on Twitter.

“Back Up QBs are pretty cool guest pickers,” one fan added.

“As a rabid Steelers fan Justin needs to play more snaps. Specifically 51% of the total season snaps,” one fan added.

“Hopefully this is a sign he’s starting for the Steelers next because we need him bad,” one fan added.”

“Just don’t give him the option to throw a fade pn 3rd and 6 in the snow,” one fan added.

“Still love this dude. Hope he gets a shot at a starting job next season,” one fan added.

Fields is sure to get a warm welcome the second he steps foot on campus again.