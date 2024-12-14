Arizona Republic

Joe Biden is nearing the end of his time in the Oval Office following President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in November’s election. Still, Biden is expected to perform his duties until Trump’s return.

However, it appears he’s shirking at least one of his remaining traditions as the nation’s leader.

Biden didn’t attend the Army-Navy football game in 2021, 2022, or 2023, and people aren’t expecting him to change course for this year’s edition of the game. President-elect Donald Trump has already announced that he’ll be attending the event.

“Will be going to the Army/Navy Game tomorrow to root on these fantastic young men. Should be a great game. See you there! DJT,” Trump tweeted.

People on social media are slamming Biden for not attending as well.

“Joe Biden while Pres never attended a Army/Navy football game. To people in my neck of the woods, we always thought the reason he didn’t was because he was too mentally incompetent to act normal or stay awake,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Joe Biden has NEVER been to an Army-Navy game. Today, the game is ELEVEN miles from the White House and Joe is NOT going. WHAT A JOKE,” another person added.

“The only time Biden attended an Army/ Navy game was as vice president in 2012. Anyone surprised?” another person wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see what Biden can do to leave a better impression on people in his final days in office.