Former Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is no longer coaching college football as he now serves as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. But if he decides to come back to the college level, he will face some severe punishment.

On Wednesday afternoon, the NCAA announced a four-year show-cause penalty for Jim Harbaugh for impermissible contact with recruits and players while access was restricted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The NCAA said that Harbaugh “engaged in unethical conduct, failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance and violated head coach responsibility obligations.”

The NCAA also made it clear that they took exception to Harbaugh’s unwillingness to cooperate during investigations.

“The panel noted that Harbaugh’s intentional disregard for NCAA legislation and unethical conduct amplified the severity of the case and prompted the panel to classify Harbaugh’s case as Level I-Aggravated, with penalties to include a four-year show-cause order. Subsumed in the show-cause order is a one-season suspension for Harbaugh,” the NCAA said according to ESPN.

The show-cause order means that any school wishing to hire Harbaugh between 2024 and 2028 would be required to suspend him for the first full season with the team. After that, Harbaugh would be barred from athletics-related activities, including team travel, practice, video study, recruiting, and team meetings until the order expires.

Obviously, Harbaugh would avoid this punishment if he were to remain in the NFL. It’s also worth noting that this is unrelated to the alleged illegal sign-stealing scandal Michigan is currently facing.

