The first year of the new-look 12-team College Football Playoff has delivered thus far. Thursday night delivered an instant classic between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Although things were slow in the first half, the second half delivered plenty of noteworthy plays and moments. With the game tied at 24, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar through a costly interception that allowed the Fighting Irish to nail the go-ahead and eventual game-winning field goal.

With their ticket punched to the national title game, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love didn’t mince words about who he wants to face or why.

“We want to play Ohio State. We lost to them last year in a game we should have won… I feel like Ohio State is better than Texas. I want to play the best and win,” Love said, according to On3’s Andy Staples.

Fans reacted to the strong words on social media.

“Ohio State couldn’t blow us out when it was Stroud vs Buchner. There will be no blowout, they probably lose tonight anyways,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“That’s just like his opinion, man. Maybe Notre Dame isn’t who Texas wants to play because if Texas beats Ohio St and crushes Notre Dame the narrative will be that Texas only beat 1 good team in the playoffs (Not ND),” one fan added.

“Ohio State needs to be focused on tonight’s game Vs a very talented fast Texas team. That said IF the Buckeyes get by tonight I don’t see how Notre Dame can even keep it close,” another person added.

“They was Drew Allar being a competent football player from maybe losing let’s not get cocky now,” someone else added.

“last year? a game you should have won? that’s funny. — nd couldn’t beat one of the worst osu teams in the last 20 years led by kyle mccord,” added one fan.

It’ll be interesting to see if Love gets his wish.