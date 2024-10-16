Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

As the Texas Longhorns prepare for a showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs this week, they’ll have to decide whether or not young star quarterback Arch Manning will be in their plans on offense with Quinn Ewers returning as the team’s starter last week.

But it sounds like the Bulldogs will be ready for either quarterback.

During his press conference this week, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked how the team was preparing against a team with two very talented quarterbacks.

“It doesn’t change how we prepare,” Smart said according to On3.

Smart pointed out that while Manning and Ewers are both talented quarterbacks, the team doesn’t necessarily have to prepare differently because they have similar playing styles.

“They’re not really different style quarterbacks,” Smart said. “They’re both really good.”

Smart went on to offer some high praise for Manning and how he has performed this season.

“I’ll say this. You watch the games that Arch played — he played really well. He did some really good things. Look at his numbers,” Smart said.

“He played and he comes out the first couple plays against Mississippi State ripping it and firing it in his first SEC play and played really good.”

But he also acknowledges that Ewers – the starting quarterback – is an elite player, as well.

“But, Quinn’s a great player,” Smart said. “They got a great quarterback. They got a great situation because they’ve got two guys that really both came in and are playing well.”

Last week, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian indicated that he had no plans to play Manning alongside Ewers, even for one snap. We’ll have to see if he sticks to that plan this week.

[On3]