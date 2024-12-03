Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to imagine things getting any worse for Buckeye Nation these days. On Saturday the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day lost to their bitter rival Michigan Wolverines for the fourth straight year, a feat that hasn’t been achieved since the early 90s.

It appears one developing star within the program has had enough of Ohio State’s historic incompetence.

Following the brutal 13-10 loss Linebacker Gabe Powers took to Twitter on Monday to announce his desire to leave the program. It’s a tough loss for the Buckeyes, considering Powers was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school.

Fans reacted to the Powers’ announcement on social media.

“Michigan has Buckeyes leaving the program before the playoffs lol,” one fan said on Twitter.

“We love you Gabe hopefully you’ll reconsider but if not we will be cheering for you,” one fan added.

“This makes me sad. I always thought you would be an OSU great. Good luck, young man. Tear it up at your next stop!” another fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Gabe, thank you for being a Buckeye. You always play well when you were on the field. Keep fighting for your dreams,” a fan added.

“Best of luck to you Gabe!” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see who else departs the program in light of Ryan Day’s failures.