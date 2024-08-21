Syndication: Lansing

It looks like five-star freshman quarterback Dylan Railoa will be a day-one starter for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers officially announced that five-star freshman Dylan Railoa would be the team’s starting quarterback this upcoming season. He officially wins the starting job over fellow quarterbacks Henrich Haarberg and Daniel Kaelin, who will now serve as his backup this upcoming season.

Railoa was the top-rated quarterback in the 2024 high school recruiting class. The five-star prospect signed with the Cornhuskers back in December, flipping his commitment from the Georgia Bulldogs. Before committing to Georgia, Raiola was previously committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

“I think he takes a humble approach. He’s coachable,” Nebraska quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas said of Raiola according to 247 Sports. “He wants to be better. He wants to be elite. Just like Danny, just like Heinrich, they’re coachable. They want to be the best they can possibly be. Anytime you have the combination of urgency and humility I think that’s a nice ingredient to really continue to grow.”

Raiola will make the first start of his young college career against UTEP later this month. He will be the team’s first true freshman starter since Adrian Martinez in 2018.

