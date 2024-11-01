Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Penn State Nittany Lions face their biggest test of the season this week when they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in a top-five showdown, and it sounds like they will have their starting quarterback.

Starting quarterback Drew Allar suffered an injury during last week’s win over the Wisconsin Badgers that put his status in question for this week’s showdown against Ohio State.

However, according to a report from Pete Nakos of On3, Drew Alar is expected to play against Ohio State on Saturday.

“Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is expected to play Saturday against Ohio State, multiple sources told On3. The junior injured his left leg against Wisconsin last weekend, missing the second half of the win,” Nakos wrote for On3 this week.

But even though Allar is expected to play, it sounds like backup quarterback Beau Pribula will have a role, too.

“Allar has been tracking to play all week, participating in practice and sharing snaps with Beau Pribula. The backup quarterback is expected to be part of the game plan against the Buckeyes. Through seven games, Allar has completed 71.3% of his passes for 1,640 yards and 12 touchdowns to help Penn State to a 7-0 record,” Nakos wrote.

Saturday’s game between the Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions has major ramifications for both the Big Ten title race and the College Football Playoff race.

The winner of this week’s game will have the inside track toward an appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis in December.

A victory in the top-five showdown would also provide a big boost to the winning team’s playoff chances.

The game will kick off at Noon on Saturday with Fox providing coverage.

