With Jim Harbaugh leaving to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, the Michigan Wolverines will have a new head coach this season with Sherrone Moore taking over the leadership of the team. But while he’s new to the role, he certainly isn’t new to the team as he has served as the team’s offensive coordinator for years.

During a recent press conference at Big Ten Media Days, Michigan Wolverines star running back Donovan Edwards opened up a little bit about new head coach Sherrone Moore as he made it clear that even though the former offensive coordinator is transitioning into a head coaching role, he is still the same coach.

“He’s been absolutely no different than what he was an offensive coordinator,” Edwards told SiriusXM College at Big Ten Media Days. “He’s always been a players’ coach kind of guy, and he’s always listening to all his players and what their opinions are and doing what is the absolute best for the team. Not for the individuals, for the team. That’s the kind of guy he is.

“It’s a different personality from Coach Harbaugh to Coach Moore, but the business aspect of it has been the exact same thing. Ultimately, we’re proud that Coach Moore’s our head coach, and we’re gonna ride and die with him.”

Clearly, the players will not have a hard time adjusting to the new leader of the team.

