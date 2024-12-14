Former President Donald Trump during the debate on June 27, 2024, at CNN’s studios in Atlanta.

President-elect Donald Trump is gearing up to return to the Oval Office in November after defeating Kamala Harris in the November presidential election. Trump has taken the sports world by storm recently, as athletes nationwide are recreating his viral “Donald Dance” after big plays.

Trump is riding this wave into a high-profile sporting event featuring two of the country’s military academies.





“Will be going to the Army/Navy Game tomorrow to root on these fantastic young men. Should be a great game. See you there! DJT,” Trump let the nation know via Twitter on Friday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Close the military academies. They are a waste of money and create the leaders who will implement the next vaccine mandate,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Mr President, thank you for being at this incredible game. It is in a league of it’s own. While you are there, please inquire as to what the hell is going on with these drones. Thank you Sir,” one fan added.

“Looking forward to the military saluting their Commander in Chief!” one fan added.

“Glad your attending football games instead of doing what you promised to get done,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see who winds the matchup as the President-elect looks on.